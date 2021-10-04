2 people killed in crash, completely shutting down part of road in southeast Charlotte

Emergency officials say two people were killed in a crash that completely shut down part of a road in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Randolph Road in the Cotswold area of Charlotte, just before 3 p.m.

Mecklenburg EMS says two people were pronounced dead in the crash. Those two people have not been identified.

Charlotte Fire Department says the portion of Randolph Road near Woodlark Lane is completely closed in both directions.

Drivers were advised to seek a different route if traveling in that direction.

There’s no word on what caused the crash or any other details.

This is a developing story.