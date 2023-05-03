2 people killed when car hits tree, catches on fire in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill police are investigating a car crash and fire Tuesday night in the Meadowmont community that killed two people.

The driver hit a tree before 9:40 p.m. in the 600 block of West Barbee Chapel Road near Raleigh Road, according to police and the Chapel Hill Fire Department. The driver and a passenger died at the scene, police said in a news release.

Police have not released the victims’ names, the type of car that crashed or any other details as they continue to investigate. .

The story will be updated.