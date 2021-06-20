2 people hit by truck at South Florida gay pride march

Two people were hit by a truck at a South Florida gay pride march on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at the Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival in Wilton Manors, just north of Fort Lauderdale. It came right at the start of the parade.

PHOTO: Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people injuring them during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Chris Day/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Officials have not confirmed the extent of the victims' injuries.

Authorities have not said whether it was a deliberate act. The driver was taken into custody, according to Miami ABC affiliate WPLG. The truck hit a nearby gate and came to a stop.

The vehicle also narrowly missed hitting a convertible that Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., was riding in, WPLG reported.

PHOTO: Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Chris Day/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

PHOTO: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., makes a call after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Fla., Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Chris Day/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

An emotional Wasserman Schulz, who has represented the 23rd Congressional District since 2013, could be seen making calls and being consoled by staffers afterward.

The parade was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. It was canceled after the crash, according to Wilton Manors police, though the festival continued.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.

