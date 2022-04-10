2 People Dead, Several More Injured After Shooting At Iowa Nightclub

A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and approximately 10 others injured in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, authorities said.

Shots rang out in the downtown Taboo Nightclub Lounge just before 1:30 a.m., police said. The venue was hosting a ’90s-themed dance party, according to posts on social media.

Cedar Rapids police were in the area on a routine patrol at the time and responded to the scene, the police department said in a statement.

Two dead, 10 hospitalized after overnight shooting at Taboo Nightclub in Cedar Rapids. Police say the shooting broke out at 1:27 a.m., investigators are still on scene. https://t.co/yljnLtjq2Z — KWWL (@KWWL) April 10, 2022

As of Sunday midday, it was not clear whether any suspects had been identified. A public information officer did not have any additional information available when reached by HuffPost. Authorities said in a statement that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“Police are currently interviewing witnesses and Crime Scene Investigators are on-site,” the police department said, while encouraging any witnesses to the shooting to contact the department.

