2 people dead inside Kentucky hotel that was evacuated because of carbon monoxide

Two people were found dead inside a LaGrange hotel Friday, and carbon monoxide was considered a possible factor after high levels of the odorless gas were detected.

The hotel, Quality Suites on East Crystal Drive, was evacuated, and one man was taken to a hospital because he seemed to be showing signs of exposure to carbon monoxide, the LaGrange Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Police said they, along with Oldham County EMS and the LaGrange Fire Department, responded to a 911 call regarding two people found unconscious inside the hotel just before 5 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found a man and woman dead inside, and because carbon monoxide was suspected as a factor, the fire department used detectors that found “levels of carbon monoxide that required evacuation.”

The names of the people who died were not immediately released, pending notification of their families. Oldham County Coroner David Pendleton said autopsies would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Pendleton said people were permitted back inside the hotel later Friday night, and the scene was cleared by about 8:30 p.m.