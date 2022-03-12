2 people charged after car rams 2 police cruisers, Summerside police say

Summerside police were notified by Charlottetown officers to look out for a red Volkswagen Jetta with two people inside who might have been involved in several thefts Thursday night. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC - image credit)

A man accused of ramming his car into two police cruisers and assaulting an officer Thursday night appeared in court Friday, police said.

The 29-year-old driver faces eight charges, including three counts of assaulting police officers, one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance, one count of flight from police, one count of resisting arrest, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of mischief.

The accompanying passenger is a 30-year-old woman who was arrested for possession of stolen property. She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

'A dangerous situation'

Summerside police were notified by Charlottetown officers Thursday night to look out for a red Volkswagen Jetta with two people inside who might have been involved in several thefts that evening.

An officer found the car inside a parking lot off Harvard Street, near King Street, just before 7 p.m. while they were patrolling the residential area.

Jason Blacquiere, acting deputy chief of the Summerside Police Department, said the driver tried to exit by putting the car in reverse, denting a van's bumper in the process, and then charged forward to hit the police cruiser.

The driver then tried to leave by driving around the car down the narrow driveway, but managed to hit the incoming backup cruiser before getting stuck in a snowbank.

Officers had to break a window to take both people out by force because the driver and passenger refused to get out of the car.

Blacquiere said an officer was nearly hit in the incident and called it a very dangerous situation.

"The officer was completely exposed and had he not been able to get back in his vehicle we could have been talking about a much more serious situation today," he said.

Chris Costain is a plumber who lives on Harvard Street and owns the work van that was hit in the incident.

He said he watched the scene unfold from his deck.

"I'm just glad [my] girlfriend's daughter and her friends weren't home when it happened because, you know, it would have been pretty frightening for them," said Costain.

"He's lucky he didn't hit one of the officers and kill them or something."

Blacquiere said the driver physically assaulted a police officer and spat on them back at the station.

The 29-year-old remains in custody and asked for a legal aid lawyer.

His next court date is set for March 23 at 9:30 a.m. in Summerside.