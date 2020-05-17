2 people, 14 rescue dogs en route to Calgary killed in Idaho crash

Two people and 14 dogs are dead after a truck filled with rescue animals headed for adoption in Calgary crashed in Idaho.

Idaho State Police said at 6 a.m. Friday, a Ford Econoline box truck crashed west of Shelley, a small city south of Idaho Falls in the eastern part of the state.

The truck veered off the left shoulder of Interstate 15 at mile marker 105, going into the median and striking an embankment, police said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Driver Christopher Kracht, 40, and passenger Ann Watson, 38, both of Phoenix, Ariz., were killed.

Idaho State Police

Police said the rented truck was being driven as part of a non-profit animal rescue network and 48 dogs of various breeds and sizes were on board in kennels.

The truck was headed to Calgary where the animals were set to be adopted, but 14 dogs were killed in the crash and 16 are still missing.

Local veterinarians are assisting Idaho's Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue in caring for dogs that were injured.

Watson was the founder of Who Saved Who Rescue in Phoenix.

"Ann was tragically killed in an auto accident on her way to rescue animals, that was her passion. She saved so many dogs and passed doing what she loved. She leaves behind two little girls whom unfortunately lost their father in the accident as well," a statement posted to an online fundraiser for her family reads.

Police said a representative of the animal rescue network is heading to the area to pick up the surviving dogs and bring them to Calgary.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.