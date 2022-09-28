2 pedestrians killed in separate collisions in Metro Vancouver

Vancouver police say a woman died after being struck by a bus downtown at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. (Nicholas Allan/CBC - image credit)

Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions in Metro Vancouver Tuesday.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says a woman was struck by a coach bus near West Georgia and Cardero Streets in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m.

"We believe at this point the bus was making a turn onto Georgia Street ... didn't see the pedestrian and there was a collision that occurred," said Sgt. Steve Addison. "The woman died at the scene."

Addison said there were a lot of witnesses nearby and police have been speaking with the driver and other people who saw what happened, as well as gathering security and dash cam video.

Charter Bus Line of British Columbia, which is owned by Traxx Holdings, is the operator of the bus involved in the collision. President Matthew Cox declined an interview, saying the company is focusing its energy and resources on those involved with incident.

"Our thoughts are with the deceased, their families and those involved," the company said in a statement.

Cox said the bus line is fully co-operating with the investigation and sent out a team member to be with the driver, who he said received medical treatment to deal with stress.

The Charter Bus Line is encouraging anyone directly impacted by the collision or who saw what happened to reach out to the Vancouver Victims Service line at (604) 717-2737.

Police are not yet identifying the woman who was killed. They are asking anyone who witnessed the collision but left before police responded to call them at (604) 717-3012.

It's the eighth pedestrian fatality in the city this year.

Early morning crash in Delta

In Delta, police say a 60-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 112th Street and 80th Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

Delta Police Department (DPD) officers say the man suffered serious injuries and was brought to hospital for treatment but did not survive.

The DPD said the driver who struck the man left the scene before police arrived but the driver has since come forward and is now co-operating with investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Delta police at (604) 946-4411.