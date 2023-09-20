2 pedestrians die from injuries, weeks after being hit by car in Montréal-Nord

The two victims, aged 60 and 80, were transported to hospital after being hit by a car that was reversing, Montreal police said. (Benoit Gagnon/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Two women who were hit by a car in a parking lot in Montréal-Nord last month have died, according to police.

The collision occurred on Aug. 16 at around 5 p.m. in the parking lot of a business near the intersection of Léger and Langelier boulevards.

Both victims died in hospital. The first died on Sept. 4. She was 80 years old. The second died on Sept. 18. She was 60.

Montreal police announced the deaths on Wednesday, saying the vehicle that hit them was backing up at the time of the collision. The investigation is ongoing, but is being transferred to the coroner, police said.

So far, there are no arrests or criminal charges.