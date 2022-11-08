2 passengers, both 18, dead after crash that seriously injured driver

Two teenagers are dead following a Monday night crash in northeastern New Brunswick that police believe is connected to the driver's speed.

Two 18-year-olds and a driver of undisclosed age were inside the vehicle when it crashed near the intersection of Route 370 and Côte Road in Haut-Sheila, about seven kilometres from Tracadie-Sheila.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, RCMP said in a news release.

One of the 18-year-olds was from Chiasson Office, N.B, and died at the scene, RCMP said.

The second passenger, from Paquetville, N.B., was transported to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The driver is still in hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

"The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle which went into the ditch before rolling several times," the release said.

"Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash."

The release said members of the Tracadie Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist were at the scene Monday. RCMP are still investigating the crash.

"Autopsies will be conducted to determine the men's exact causes of death," the release said.

The deaths come just days after another fatality on the Acadian Peninsula, in which an 11-year-old boy was hit in the head with a scooter and later died of his injuries. A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with his death.

Three people have died after crashes in the province in the last three days. The first was a 37-year-old man who died after a two-vehicle collision in Florenceville, N.B.