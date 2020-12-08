With 2 open seats, Newsom may reshape California politics

KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·4 min read
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, flanked by Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, answers a question during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. With President-elect Joe Biden tapping California's attorney general for his cabinet, Newsom now has the chance to pick California's next top prosecutor and its next U.S. Senator, power that could shape the state's politics for decades to come. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, flanked by Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, answers a question during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. With President-elect Joe Biden tapping California's attorney general for his cabinet, Newsom now has the chance to pick California's next top prosecutor and its next U.S. Senator, power that could shape the state's politics for decades to come. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Joe Biden’s White House win has made Gov. Gavin Newsom a California kingmaker.

When the Democrat president-elect plucked a second California official for an administration post, he handed Newsom another opportunity to put his stamp on a generation of leadership in the nation’s biggest Democratic state. Now, Newsom is in position to appoint California’s next U.S. senator and attorney general, and maybe even more top posts depending on who gets each job.

“It’s certainly an opportunity for Gov. Newsom to leave a lasting mark on a couple of very influential offices,” said Brian Brokaw, a Democratic strategist and Newsom adviser. But, he added, “you have a chance to make two friends and you have a chance to disappoint who you don’t ultimately select.”

The day Biden chose Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, the phones of Newsom and his allies began ringing with people who wanted her job, and the pressure has only ramped up since. Biden added more intrigue Monday when he tapped California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his health secretary, giving Newsom the power to choose the head of the largest state department of justice.

Newsom will appoint successors through 2022, when both terms end. Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who would be California's first Latino senator, is among the top contenders, potentially leaving Newsom the chance to choose the state's next top elections official as well. Few California governors have held such concentrated power.

In filling each post, Newsom will likely look for someone who represents California's diversity, shares his governing philosophy and can win reelection in 2022, the same year Newsom will be up for a new term.

The power comes at a critical time for Newsom. Two years into his first term, he's faced numerous challenges, some of his own making. Nine months into the coronavirus pandemic, California's 40 million residents are growing impatient with state restrictions, Republicans are challenging Newsom's authority, and his decision to attend a birthday party at an upscale restaurant while urging Californians to stay home damaged his credibility.

Making high-profile political appointments could temporarily shift the focus and allow Newsom to be celebrated for a bold choice, depending on who he picks. It could also bring headaches.

Jockeying among several ambitious California politicians and their allies is already underway, particularly among groups that want to see statewide officials who reflect the population's diversity. The state is nearly 40% Latino, 15% Asian and 6% Black. The pressure campaign takes many forms: direct calls to the governor, chats with his political allies and advisers, and public campaigns. Some hopefuls have made their intentions known directly, while others have through their allies.

Mindy Romero, director of USC's Center for Inclusive Democracy, sees it as an unenviable position.

“He knows that he is going to make a lot of people unhappy," she said.

There has been immense pressure on how to fill Harris' role in particular, as she is the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate. Newsom faces competing demands to appoint California's first Latino senator or to replace Harris with a Black woman. Beyond Padilla, names under consideration for that job include U.S. Reps. Karen Bass and Barbara Lee, who are both Black, and Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who is Peruvian.

The open attorney general seat now gives him “a few more chess pieces" to satisfy competing interests, Romero said.

Less than 24 hours after Biden tapped Becerra, names are already circulating to be his replacement. They include Assemblyman Rob Bonta, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton and several others. State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez is already running for secretary of state in 2022 and could be considered for that post should it open sooner.

State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said he hopes Newsom's appointments will represent the state's “progressive political values." Having multiple posts open at once “helps to make some difficult decisions a little bit easier" for Newsom, he said.

Newsom, for his part, has said little about how he's approaching the selection and hasn't laid out a timeline for making his choice. Harris has not yet said when she will step down from her Senate seat ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration, nor has Becerra said when he'll leave his post.

On Monday, he called Becerra's nomination as health secretary a “game changer" for California that will bring the “fresh air of progress" on health reform.

__

Associated Press writers Michael R. Blood in Los Angeles and Adam Beam in Sacramento contributed.

Latest Stories

  • Week 13 takeaways: Giants building a winning program under Joe Judge

    Don't sleep on the New York Giants, who are quietly building a strong, sustainable program.

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster addresses positive COVID-19 cases

    <p>The Toronto Raptors announced on Monday that 3 members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. GM Bobby Webster discussed the go-forward plan and what the next few days look like with media.</p>

  • James Harden still hasn't shown up to Rockets training camp, coach says there's 'no timetable'

    James Harden's continued absence from Rockets training camp is making things pretty awkward in Houston.

  • Jets coach Adam Gase says he made call to fire Gregg Williams: 'We can't have that happen'

    Gase's anger and decision to fire Williams appears to throw cold water on theories that Sunday's play call was part of a tank-for-Trevor plan.

  • Three members of Raptors test positive for COVID-19

    It’s unclear if those who tested positive are players or other members of Toronto’s staff.

  • President Barack Obama hilariously slams the Knicks in 'Desus & Mero' interview

    Even Barack Obama has jokes about the Knicks.

  • Toronto's Alejandro Pozuelo named 2020 MLS MVP

    Toronto attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo has been named Major League Soccer's 2020 Most Valuable Player.Pozuelo had nine goals and 10 assists during the coronavirus-shortened regular season, even while the Reds played part of the year in Connecticut because of travel restrictions in Canada.“I’m very proud because this means a lot and maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, when I start seeing more news, I will believe that I’ve won this award,” he said. “But I’m very proud to represent Toronto. And I know it’s easy to say that I won the award, but it’s something that takes a lot of work to get here.”Pozuelo's 10 assists were tied for the league lead with Houston's Darwin Quintero and Seattle's Nicolas Lodeiro. He had four goals and two assists during September, earning league Player of the Month honours.Pozuelo is the second Toronto player to win the MVP award, following Sebastian Giovinco in 2015.The 29-year-old from Sevilla, Spain, has been with the Reds for the past two seasons. He finished with 12 goals and 12 assists last year, including two goals and an assist in his MLS debut.“Poz had a great season, and we are very happy that he is receiving this award,” Toronto general manager Ali Curtis said in a statement. “We also believe that while the MVP is given to one, it is an award that is reflective of the group. This year was challenging in so many ways, but Poz is a competitor, he’s passionate about the game, and he is more than deserving of this award.”Pozuelo finished with 35.35% of the overall vote for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi of LAFC was runner-up and Lodeiro finished third in the poll of players, technical staffs and select members of the media.In a conference call with reporters, Pozuelo said he feels he'll only get better.“I believe in myself, I know I can play good, and I try to do that," he said. "But I feel like I played three, four, five years at a very good level and next year I’ll try to do the same.Toronto finished the regular season 13-5-5 and second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Reds were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by upstart Nashville.Toronto coach Greg Vanney announced last week that he is stepping down and the Reds have started the search for a new coach.Pozuelo credited Vanney for guiding him over the past two seasons.“Vanney is a very good coach and a very good person and he helped me a lot to win this MVP. I want to say thank you to the coach,” he said. “He leaves now, and next year we’ll adapt to another coach. But I want to say thank you because with him I won this trophy.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsAnne M. Peterson, The Associated Press

  • Scottie Pippen told Michael Jordan he 'wasn't too pleased' with 'The Last Dance'

    Scottie Pippen wasn't happy with "The Last Dance," and he's spoken to Michael Jordan about it.

  • LeBron James unexpectedly spotted on highway, shows off limited-production convertible's power

    LeBron James kept his mask on for the drive.

  • Bills can’t afford to lose Monday Night clash vs. 49ers | More Football

    The Buffalo Bills are comfortably in a playoff spot, but with the Miami Dolphins hot on their tails in the AFC East they need to take care of business against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

  • Doug Pederson says on Monday morning he still hasn't decided on Eagles starting QB

    Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts? Doug Pederson said he doesn't know yet.

  • Week 15 college football COVID-19 tracker: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M postponed

    The Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss game has been called off for the second time this season.

  • Apparently savvy clock move by Alex Smith confuses refs, leads to Washington field goal

    Did Alex Smith know what he was doing when he carried the football to the sideline against the Steelers?

  • NFL brass thinks virtual interviews will help Black candidates, but the evidence is lacking

    Rooney Rule and the numerous alterations to it be damned, only three of the last 20 head coaching hires were non-white.

  • Heat star Bam Adebayo surprised mom with new home for 56th birthday

    Bam Adebayo grew up in a single-wide trailer with his mom in North Carolina.

  • It's time to take the New York Giants (somewhat) seriously

    Somehow, the Giants have arisen from the wreckage of the NFC East to look ... decent!

  • Canada's Olympic, Paralympic swim trials will be invitation only

    TORONTO — Canada's Olympic and Paralympic swim trials will be contracted to reduce the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Canada's Olympic and Paralympic swim teams for this summer's Tokyo Games will be named following the April 7-11 trials at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.  Each race at Olympic trials will be limited to 20 swimmers invited to compete, as opposed to previous trials open to all Canadian swimmers registered with a club.  The women's 100-metre butterfly in 2016, for example, had 70 entrants. Swimmers won't qualify for a final via heats and semifinals. Each event will be two 10-lane timed heats with the fastest times determining the winners.  Paralympic races will be multi-class timed finals of a maximum of 15 swimmers per event. Swimming Canada will post a ranked list of swimmers eligible to receive invitations by Dec. 22. Invitations will be issued starting Jan. 6. "In this global COVID-19 pandemic, we have to make health and safety the priority, along with allowing for the best possible performance from our athletes who will be invited to the trials,” Swimming Canada high-performance director John Atkinson said Monday in a statement. Canada's open-water swim trials scheduled April 17-18 on Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands are cancelled.  Canada's berths in the Olympic Marathon Swim qualifier May 29-30 in Fukuoka, Japan will be contested at the pool trials in Toronto. “We do not take the decisions announced today lightly," Atkinson said. "We strive to ensure all in swimming are aware of the decisions and why we are taking them, and to give our athletes time to make plans based on the decisions. “While some of the decisions may not be popular, we determined this was the best alternative after a great deal of work went into considering multiple scenarios.” Swimming Canada also announced a Canadian swim team will not compete Aug. 8-19 in the 2021 Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Northern Ontario to use previous results to determine entries for nationals

    The weekend did little to settle the uneasiness that executive director Bobby Ray was feeling after the Northern Ontario Curling Association cancelled its playdowns and announced it would invite last season's winners to compete at the national championships in the Calgary bubble. It's believed to be the first time that Northern Ontario has not held provincial championships in the organization's history, the NOCA said. Board members voted to cancel or postpone a variety of competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  "It was very challenging," Ray said Monday. "In fact, as we have this conversation my stomach still feels a little bit unwell. That's not uncommon with the last couple days. I'm feeling some heartbreak." The decision affects a number of junior competitions and senior events.  At the elite team level, reigning Northern Ontario champion Team Brad Jacobs has accepted the invitation to represent Northern Ontario at the Brier. Team Krista McCarville received an invite for the Scotties but her rink is "presently deliberating due to travel restrictions," the association said. The prospect of competition cancellations had been discussed extensively in recent months, Ray said, but that didn't make the final decision any easier. "We've had conversations that were hours and hours long," he said. "I saw people involved in the decision shed tears at some moments. It's not a decision that anybody was wanting to make."  Longtime curling coach Rick Lang, who has worked with the Jacobs and McCarville teams, believes it was the right call, especially given the many travel restrictions in place throughout the sizable Northern Ontario region. "I think most teams -- even the ones that don't get to go -- are agreeing with it because a lot of teams would have had huge challenges in actually getting to a provincial championship (with) the health risks that are there," he said from Thunder Bay, Ont. The representation model is one that other provinces and territories may end up following as well in this most unusual curling season. The 16-team fields at the Scotties and Brier are primarily filled with winners from playdowns that are traditionally held in January and February. Some provinces have zone and regional qualifiers before their championships too. However, with COVID-19 numbers on the rise throughout the country and many curling clubs closed altogether, many play-in events are not on firm ground.   Saskatchewan's curling association recently announced that Estevan, Sask., will not host its Jan. 30-Feb. 7 playdowns as scheduled. An alternate plan was not unveiled, but CurlSask said it has four scenarios to determine representatives for the nationals. The Quebec playdowns set for Jan. 24-31 have been scrubbed. Quebec Curling is holding a Jan. 28-31 timeslot for a potential modified event if the provincial situation "significantly improves in the New Year."  If required, teams would be picked for the Brier and Scotties through a selection process involving its board of directors and a Curling Canada committee, Quebec Curling said. Other provinces and territories are said to be reviewing their options and protocols in case backup plans are needed. It should make for a wild, wacky and unprecedented leadup to the start of bubble play around Feb. 20. "I think there's a lot of pent-up competitiveness in all of the teams ," said Lang. "Regardless of who ends up playing, it's going to be a great lineup there.  "I really think that a lot of people at home are eager to see some great curling, be entertained, and get their minds off this pandemic. So I really hope it happens." Dates have not been finalized for most events but the Scotties will likely go first, followed by the Brier, mixed doubles, world men's championship and two Grand Slams.  "It's not the way that anyone was dreaming it up or that anybody had thought about a Brier or Scotties being before," Ray said. "But I think if Curling Canada has a safe and responsible way of hosting a national championship for the athletes, for the fans, for the sponsors, for everyone involved, I think it's going to be quite a real feel-good story." If McCarville chooses to decline the invitation, the NOCA will use last season's results to determine the next invitation, Ray said. In that case, provincial finalist Team Krysta Burns would get an invite. Emmett Smith represented Northern Ontario at the first Brier in 1927 at Toronto. The association even held provincial playdowns when the Brier was not contested from 1943-45 due to the Second World War. Northern Ontario was represented at the Scotties for the first time in 2015.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.  Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Fans were upset to find out Washington at Steelers was not on their local Fox affiliate

    Washington-Pittsburgh was not a national broadcast.

  • The best Canadian athletes brought some light to a dark time this year

    This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here. Soon, we'll turn the calendar and finally be done with this year. It won't really make a difference. We already know our arbitrary lines don't stop the virus. But we'll have made it through… something. Which is probably worth celebrating. Hey, these days, you take your pleasures where you can. And that's kind of what sports was about this year. To be honest, they only returned during a global pandemic because some very rich people could not bear becoming slightly less rich. But it still felt nice to get them back, no? Something familiar. Something normal. Something to do, anyway. It's a weird feeling to be picking the top Canadian athletes of the year right now. What these people did for our entertainment can't compare to the contributions of, say, a nurse or a kindergarten teacher. But, still, they brought us some light in a dark time. And allowed us to imagine better days ahead. Here's how the three leading candidates for the Lou Marsh Trophy, which will be awarded on Tuesday, did that: Alphonso Davies He just turned 20 a month ago, but the Edmontonian who was born in a refugee camp in Ghana is already one of the best young players in world soccer — and probably the most exciting one Canada has ever produced. For someone his age, Davies' accomplishments against top-shelf competition this year were astonishing. Germany's Bundesliga, which is one of the best leagues in the world, named him rookie of the year after he helped Bayern Munich capture its eighth consecutive championship. Davies also played a key role in Bayern's winning the most prestigious title in club soccer — the UEFA Champions League. His jaw-dropping run to set up a goal in a quarter-final trashing of Barcelona is one of the best soccer highlights of 2020, and it showcased Davies' world-class speed, agility and ball skills. When Bayern went on to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the final, Davies became the first player from the Canadian men's national team to win the Champions League. Davies also would have had a chance to kick-start Canada's quest to qualify for its first men's World Cup since 1986, but the opening round of regional qualifying was pushed back to next year. The team is still likely to fall short this time. But, at the very least, the rise of Davies gives hope for 2026, when Canada is co-hosting. WATCH | CBC Sports' Devin Heroux on the year that was: Jamal Murray Canada's most tantalizing young basketball player finally put it all together this year with a magical run in the NBA playoffs. It started in the first round, where the 23-year-old Denver Nuggets guard dropped 50, 42 and 50 points on Utah in consecutive games. Only Michael Jordan (the greatest player of all time) and Jerry West (the guy depicted in the NBA logo) have scored more total points in three straight playoff games. Pretty good company. Murray didn't stop there. After Denver eliminated Utah, he scored 26, 21 and then 40 in Game 7 as the Nugget climbed out of a 3-1 series hole to upset Kawhi Leonard's Clippers. Denver's run ended in the Western final vs. the Lakers, but Murray averaged 25 points in the series. Like Davies' emergence on the soccer field, Murray's boosts his national team's hopes of snapping a long drought. Canada hasn't reached the Olympics in men's basketball since 2000, but can do so by winning a last-chance qualifying tournament in Victoria this summer. Canada's chances of making the Olympics (maybe even doing some damage in them) look a lot better now with a potential starting backcourt of Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another rising star. Availability could be an issue with the NBA season pushed back, but the future of Canadian basketball has never looked brighter. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif His type of work tends to go unnoticed (there are no offensive lineman on your fantasy football team) but Duvernay-Tardif played a vital role in a historic Super Bowl victory. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Quebecer's blocking helped Kansas City win its first NFL title in 50 years and made it possible for young quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP — the final step in his ascension to football superstardom. A few weeks later, the pandemic hit, and we were reminded once again that Duvernay-Tardif is focused on a higher calling. As part of his off-season work toward becoming a physician, he treated residents in a long-term care home in Quebec. After spending that time helping our most vulnerable people, Duvernay-Tardif decided it didn't feel right to go back to protecting Mahomes. So he opted out of his multi-million-dollar NFL contract for this year to continue his medical training. Duvernay-Tardif is nowhere near the athlete Davies and Murray are, and he's not going to lift the fortunes of a Canadian national team. But it's just good to know there's someone like him out there. Read more about how athletes left their mark on 2020 in this essay by CBC Sports' Devin Heroux, and find out some Canadian athletes' pick for the Lou Marsh in this video: WATCH | Who are athletes picking for 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy?: