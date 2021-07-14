2-year-old girl attacked by coyote in Stanley Park

There has been a string of coyote attacks in Vancouver's Stanley Park since December. (Facebook/Conservation Officer Service - image credit)

A two-year-old girl had to be taken to hospital on Monday night after she was attacked by a coyote in Vancouver's Stanley Park.

According to the Conservation Officer Service (COS), the little girl was with a group of adults and children walking near the Vancouver Aquarium when the animal suddenly jumped on her.

Her father jumped in to protect her and scared the coyote off, but the child was injured and needed medical attention.

The COS says it only became aware of what happened on Tuesday afternoon.

"We understand the public is concerned about these incidents. The COS has euthanized two coyotes and is working to locate and euthanize the coyote involved in this attack," the service said in a Facebook post.

"Conservation officers will be patrolling Stanley Park and will continue to have a presence in the park over the next several days to help ensure public safety."

Ben Nelms/CBC

The incident is just the latest in a string of coyote attacks reported in the park. Three people were attacked in one day last week, and there were at least 17 attacks between December 2020 and mid-April of this year.

The COS believes multiple animals are responsible for these attacks. Officers have said the behaviours displayed in these attacks are consistent with the animals losing their fear of humans because they are being fed.

Anyone who comes into contact with an aggressive coyote is asked to call 1-877-952-7277.