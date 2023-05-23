2-year-old fatally shoots self in Michigan, mother's boyfriend charged with manslaughter

A Michigan man is facing a manslaughter charge after police said his girlfriend's 2-year-old son found a gun and fatally shot himself.

Markus Nevills Jr., 22, was arrested and booked into the Kent County jail over the weekend in connection to the May 19 shooting at an apartment complex in Kentwood, a city about nine miles south of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Kentwood Police Department identified the toddler who died as Kiaire McCoy.

According to a press release from police, officers responded to a home in the complex for a report of a child who had been shot. The child was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

'Grossly negligent'

A preliminary investigation by police found the gun was in a couch inside the apartment.

According to a court filing, police said Nevills told them he "zoned out" while high on marijuana and was scrolling through his phone when the shooting occurred.

During a hearing Monday, Nevills appeared in court and was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors said he was grossly negligent.

'I don't understand'

In court, Nevills questioned why he was charged in the child's death

"I don't understand this," The Associated Press reported him saying. "I'm trying to see how they're saying this is my fault. I didn't shoot and kill him."

His defense attorney, Richard Zambon, called the shooting" a terrible accident" and said there was no criminal intent in the case.

Jail records showed Nevills remained incarcerated Tuesday awaiting his next court appearance.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

