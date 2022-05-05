2-year-old child killed by vehicle on driveway in rural Northern California, CHP says

A 2-year-old boy died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Northern California, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded around 9 a.m. to an address on Still Road near Wolf Road in south Nevada County to reports that a small child had been hit by a vehicle, the CHP’s Grass Valley office said in a news release.

Responding officers were notified that the child had been taken by family members to a local hospital. Officers upon arrival at the hospital learned the boy had succumbed to his injuries, according to the news release.

The crash happened “on a section of a gravel driveway at a private residence,” CHP officials wrote. Still Road is in a rural area about midway between Auburn and Grass Valley.

“The collision is under investigation and officers are working to determine the exact sequence of events that led to this tragic death.”

The CHP said neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be a factor, and that no arrests have been made.

The collision report did not include any information about the make or type of vehicle that struck the child, nor any identifying information about the driver.

The name of the boy was withheld, and will be released by Nevada County coroner’s officials pending notification of family.