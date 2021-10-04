2 officers hurt in ‘large fight’ at Broward high school, Fort Lauderdale police says

A ‘large fight’ at a Broward high school left two Fort Lauderdale police officers injured Monday afternoon, the department said.

It was not immediately clear if any students were injured or the extent of the officers’ injuries.

Two #FLPD officers have suffered injuries as a result of a large fight that occurred at Dillard High School. The media staging area is NW 24th Terrace and NW 11th Street. PIO is enroute. pic.twitter.com/Cz7xp7PRVy — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) October 4, 2021

The “major campus disruption” that involved “several student altercations,” happened during dismissal at Dillard High, 2501 NW 11th St., according to the Broward County Public Schools. The school houses students from sixth through 12th grade.

“The school’s leadership is taking this incident seriously and is working with law enforcement in its investigation,” the district said in a statement. “Any students involved will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code Book for Student Conduct.”