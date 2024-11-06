2 NFL mock drafts have Travis Hunter going No. 1 overall in 2025

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) reacts to a play in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-883322 ORIG FILE ID: 20241026_tdc_ac4_0411.JPG

It's pretty obvious Travis Hunter and his two-way prowess for Colorado proves that he's an incredible athlete. Maybe that means a Heisman Trophy is in his future.

But where could he end up in the 2025 NFL Draft? And will he play both cornerback and wide receiver in the league? Our latest mock from our Christian D'Andrea had him going No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, an intriguing pairing with Brian Thomas Jr. And in a Bleacher Report mock, he's the No. 1 pick where the site writes he "could primarily be a cornerback, although he should also contribute as part of certain offensive packages."

Over at CBS, he's also No. 1 to the Patriots, where Chris Trapasso they "could use a receiver jolt to pair with Drake Maye."

That's it! Make sure to check out our latest 2025 NFL mock draft!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 2 NFL mock drafts have Travis Hunter going No. 1 overall in 2025