2 new NC schools in rankings of the best high school football teams in the Carolinas

Two N.C. high schools join the Carolinas poll of the top prep football teams in North and South Carolina this week.

Unbeaten Mooresville (6-0) and unbeaten Cleveland (6-0) have climbed into the Top 25.

The rankings appear weekly in McClatchy Newspapers in the Carolinas and are compiled by McClatchy staff and N.C. prep football expert Chris Hughes.

Mooresville, which shut out Providence 42-0 on Friday, is in at No. 21.

Cleveland, which has shut out four straight opponents, is in at No. 24.

Elsewhere, Providence Day maintains its grip on the top spot, but No. 2 South Carolina’s Summerville High (6-0) fell three spots to No. 5. That allowed Greensboro (NC) Grimsley to move up a spot to No. 2. Greensboro Dudley jumped three spots to No. 6.