2 NC cities have among the highest STD rates in the country. See the full list

Two North Carolina cities have the 12th and 13th-highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S., according to a new study.

Healthcare research group Innerbody used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to determine the list of cities with high rates of STDs.

Greensboro and Charlotte ranked 12th and 13th on the list, respectively. There are three NC cities overall, but Raleigh ranked lower on the list at No. 52.

The three cities at the top of the list were Memphis, TN; Jackson, MS and Columbia, SC.

#12 Greensboro: With 1,103 cases per 100,000 people, here’s what Greensboro reported:

160 HIV cases

10,175 chlamydia cases

4,869 gonorrhea cases

340 syphilis cases

#13 Charlotte: With 1,102 cases per 100,000 people, here’s what Charlotte reported:

246 HIV cases

15,784 chlamydia cases

6,778 gonorrhea cases

771 syphilis cases

#52 Raleigh: With 754 cases per 100,000 people, here’s what Raleigh reported:

70 HIV cases

10,051 chlamydia cases

4,174 gonorrhea cases

577 syphilis cases

Read the full study at innerbody.com/std-testing/std-statistics.

Here’s what else the study found

• Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections.

• California contributed 13 cities to our rankings this year — the most from any state.

• Three of the Top 25 cities are located in Florida

• 17 of the Top 25 cities with the highest STD rates are located in states with healthcare spending below the national average of $10,191 per capita.

• New York improved 19 spots; however, cities such as Norfolk, VA and Columbia, SC saw some of the biggest downward movements.

• The STD burden is not equal within cities, and STD burdens continue to hit racial and ethnic minority groups the hardest. Many of the highest-ranking cities have a higher percentage of minority residents.

Here’s how the study found cities with highest STD rates

The data from Innerbody’s report comes primarily from the CDC’s latest data releases regarding statistics for HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia. Herpes was not included in the CDC’s data release, so it was not included in Innerbody’s study.

CDC’s data releases can be found online.

Other data relating to population estimates in metropolitan areas and states in the US was found by looking at the US Census Bureau reports.

Here are the top 55 U.S. cities on the list

Southern cities are in bold:

Memphis, Tennessee Jackson, Mississippi Columbia, South Carolina Baltimore, Maryland Philadelphia, Pennsylvania New Orleans, Louisiana Milwaukee, Wisconsin Little Rock, Arkansas Washington, D.C. Norfolk, Virginia Cleveland, Ohio Greensboro, North Carolina Charlotte, North Carolina Charleston, South Carolina San Francisco, California Jacksonville, Florida Miami, Florida St. Louis, Missouri Fort Lauderdale, Florida Indianapolis, Indiana Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Richmond, Virginia Rochester, New York Tulsa, Oklahoma Greenville, South Carolina New York, New York Columbus, Georgia Des Moines, Iowa Phoenix, Arizona Mobile, Alabama Tacoma, Washington Birmingham, Alabama Los Angeles, California Albuquerque, New Mexico Bakersfield, California Dayton, Ohio San Antonio, Texas Akron, Ohio Nashville, Tennessee Omaha, Nebraska Chicago, Illinois Atlanta, Georgia Buffalo, New York Detroit, Michigan Fresno, California Cincinnati, Ohio Colorado Springs, Colorado San Diego, California Austin, Texas Dallas, Texas Denver, Colorado Raleigh, North Carolina Orlando, Florida Tucson, Arizona Gary, Indiana

What to know about STD testing

The CDC recommended STD testing to know your status, which is a critical step to stopping STD transmission. If you know you are infected you can take steps to protect yourself and others.

Be sure to ask your healthcare provider to test you for STDs. The only way to know whether you are receiving the right test is to ask. Tell your partner to ask a healthcare provider about STD testing as well.

Many STDs can be easily diagnosed and treated. If either you or your partner is infected, both people need to receive treatment at the same time to avoid getting re-infected.

(Source: cdc.gov/std/prevention/default.htm)

The Biloxi Sun Herald’s Chelsea Madden and Mona Moore contributed to this report.

