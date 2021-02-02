2 Must-Own TSX Stocks to Triple Your TFSA Money in 2021

Canadian Dollars

The market has seen extraordinary volatility in the last year. While the COVID-19-related restrictions affected many businesses worldwide, remarkable growth in some companies from the tech and e-commerce sectors drove a solid market recovery later last year. When you’re picking stocks to buy and hold in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it’s wise to balance your risk by adding some growth tech stocks and some large-cap stocks to it.

Canadian investors have a huge advantage in maximizing their savings by properly managing their TFSAs. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) decides the TFSA contribution room each year. While the CRA increased the annual TFSA limit from $5,500 in 2014 to $10,000 in 2015, the limit was reduced in 2016 to $5,500 again.

The limit saw another push from CRA to $6,000 per year in 2019. Since then, it has remained at this level. This means the annual TFSA contribution limit for 2021 also remains at $6,000.

After making this contribution comes a bigger challenge of managing your money, helping it grow but ensuring safety at the same time. If you’d bought the shares of Canadian software giant BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) at the beginning of 2021, your investment would have grown to $13,374 by today (within a month). And the great thing is that you wouldn’t have to pay any taxes on the money you earn by investing in stocks using your TFSA.

BlackBerry stock has remained in the news in the last month. Many experts claim that its recent rally lacks much fundamental basis. However, this stock has been on my radar for the last couple of months. I found its recently increased efforts to benefit from the fast-growing electric vehicle and smart mobility market really interesting. That’s the reason why I have been suggesting buying its stock since December.

While I still find BlackBerry’s stock amazing long term buy for TFSA investors, its recently increased extreme volatility makes it a risky stock to trade for short-term investors.

Now, let’s take a look at another amazing TSX stock that seems to be trading below its fair value at the moment. You may want to add it to your TSFA stock portfolio today and hold it as long as you want for amazing returns on your investments.

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO)(NYSE:IMO) is the second-largest Canadian integrated oil firm. The company mainly makes its revenue from crude oil and natural gas production. Texas-based ExxonMobil Corp owns nearly 70.5% of Imperial Oil.

Imperial Oil announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Tuesday. Its 2020 revenue fell by 34% — with an adjusted net loss of $385 million. The global pandemic resulted in extremely low energy demand last year, hurting its sales and profitability.

On the positive side, Imperial Oil has reported net profitability in the last couple of quarters, setting a stage for a much better 2021. This is one reason why Street analysts expect its 2021 sales to jump by 36% and the company to report $805 million in profits for the year.

The global energy demand is already recovering at a faster than expected pace. That’s why I expect Imperial to beat analysts’ estimates in 2021. These factors could start a medium- to long-term rally in its stock. Its stock also offers a 3.5% dividend yield, making it more attractive and safer for TFSA investors.

While you might have missed many investment opportunities in the past, if you act today, you still have a chance to multiply your TFSA savings in no time. Adding these two stocks to your TFSA portfolio would be a balanced approach towards getting great returns on your investment.

The Motley Fool recommends BlackBerry and BlackBerry. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

