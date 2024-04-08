2 more Grammy-winning artists are coming to SLO County this summer. Here’s where

A three-time Grammy Award-winning singer will perform at the 2024 California Mid-State Fair, the fair announced Monday. Meanwhile, another popular female star is also expected to grace a North County stage this summer as well.

Country star Miranda Lambert, famous for hits such as “The House That Built Me,” “Tin Man” and “Mama’s Broken Heart,” will perform July 17 at the Mid-State Fair at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena in the Paso Robles Event Center, according to a release.

Lambert is a decorated singer and animal shelter advocate with 10 No. 1 singles and more than 7 million albums sold in the United States alone, according to the release.

Tickets for the concert will be $45, $60, $95, $115 and $140, and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., according to the release.

Registered local fans enrolled in the new “Local Fan of the Fair” program may purchase tickets an hour early, the release said.

Pat Benatar to play Vina Robles

Lambert isn’t the only multiple-time Grammy winner coming to San Luis Obispo County this summer.

On August 8, four-time Grammy-winning musical duo Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will return to the Vina Robles Amphitheatre with special guests The Vindys, according to a news release.

The recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have a lengthy resume of hits and accomplishments, penning songs such as “We Belong,” “Invincible” and “Love Is A Battlefield” on the way to netting 19 Top 40 hits and more than 36 million records sold, according to the release.

Tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster on April 5.