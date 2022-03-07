2 more die from COVID-19 in N.L. as hospitalizations jump to 25

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in N.L., bringing the total to 68. (Paul Daly/CBC - image credit)

Two more people died from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing Newfoundland and Labrador's total since the beginning of the pandemic to 68.

One was a woman in her 70s in the Eastern Health region, and the other was a woman in her 60s in the Central Health region.

The notice came the same day the province's Health Department reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in Newfoundland and Labrador have jumped to their highest point in nearly a month.

There are now 25 people hospitalized due to the virus, and of those five people are in critical care, according to the Department of Health. The number of hospitalizations is up nine from the province's last update on Friday.

The last time the province saw over 25 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 was on Feb. 13, when 26 people were hospitalized.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald has said hospitalizations are a key metric the province is watching, as it moves to lift public health restrictions in one week, on March 14.

A total of 1,244 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Friday — 469 on Saturday, 332 on Sunday and 443 on Monday.

Of Monday's new cases, there are 403 located in the Eastern Health region, 12 in the Central Health region, 26 in the Western Health region and two in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

The province also reported 232 new COVID-19 recoveries since Sunday, leaving 3,216 known active cases.

A total of 512,636 COVID-19 tests have now been completed in Newfoundland and Labrador, including 3,964 tests since Friday for a test positivity rate of 31.4 per cent.

The next update on COVID-19 cases will come on Wednesday.

