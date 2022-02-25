2 more arrested by Johnston Co. authorities for death of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star’s son

Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Harley Alexander Shirley, the 21-year-old son of “Lizard Lick Towing” star Ronnie Shirley.

Johnston County detectives arrested Diana Sarah Jackson, 38, of Garner and Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21, of Smithfield in connection to the Feb. 17 death of Shirley and the shooting of a 20-year-old woman. Shirley was found shot to death in a Sheetz parking lot in Garner, and the woman is currently hospitalized.

Hunter was arrested Thursday while Jackson was arrested Friday, Johnston County authorities said.

A total of four people have been charged with the shooting. Authorities said earlier this week they arrested two male teens, ages 16 and 17, and charged them with murder and attempted murder.

Jackson is charged with obstructing Justice in the investigation of the crime, and Hunter is charged with accessory after the fact, said Capt. Jeffrey Caldwell of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson is currently jailed in Johnston County under a $100,000 bond.

Ronnie Shirley, the owner of Lizard Lick Towing in eastern Wake County, starred in the TruTV show “Lizard Lick Towing” from 2011 to 2014. He confirmed in Facebook post last week that Harley was his son.

“As Sheriff, I am extremely proud of the hard work, dedication, and commitment that I have witnessed over the past week, as our detectives have worked around the clock to arrest the individuals that were involved in the senseless murder of a young man and the life-changing injuries to a young lady in our community,” Caldwell said in a Friday news release. “Please keep both these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a reported shooting at a home on Josephine Road on Feb. 17, around 8 p.m., according to Caldwell.

Soon after, a caller reported people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Sheetz on Cornwallis Road, about three miles north of the home.

Investigators who interviewed people at the home were able to link the shooting at the home to those found at Sheetz and identified that the shooting suspects who fled the scene were in a yellow vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing, Caldwell said.