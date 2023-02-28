2 million Cosori air fryers sold at Target and Amazon recalled after fires
Air fryers sold at Target, Best Buy, Amazon and other retailers were recalled by the manufacturer after it received hundreds of reports of the fryer overheating or catching fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Cosori said about 2 million of its air fryers in the United States were affected by the recall. An additional 271,000 units were sold in Canada and Mexico, the CPSC said.
The recalled units have a defect that can cause a wire connection to overheat and ignite a fire, according to the CPSC.
Cosori advised owners to stop using the product and register for a free replacement at its website.
The company said it had received 205 reports of the air fryer catching fire or otherwise overheating. Ten of those reports involved minor burn injuries, and 23 involved property damage, the CPSC said.
According to the CPSC, the following model numbers, which can be found on the product’s label, are under recall:
CP158-AF
CP158-AF-R19
CP158-AF-RXW
CP158-AF-RXR
CAF-P581-BUSR
CAF-P581-AUSR
CAF-P581-RUSR
CP137-AF
CP137-AF-RXB
CP137-AF-RXR
CP137-AF-RXW
CS158-AF
CS158-AF-RXB
CS158-AF-R19
CAF-P581S-BUSR
CAF-P581S-RUSR
CAF-P581S-AUSR
CO137-AF
CO158-AF
CO158-AF-RXB
CP258-AF
Cosori air fryers sold at Amazon, Target
The unit sizes are 3.7 and 5.8 quarts and come in black, blue, gray, red and white, the CPSC said.
The fryers were sold at the following brick and mortar and online retailers from June 2018 to December 2022, according to the CPSC:
Brick and mortar
Best Buy
Target
The Home Depot
Online
Amazon.com
Adorama.com
Bedbathandbeyond.com
Cosori.com
eBay.com
Homegoods.com
Kohls.com
Lowes.com
Macys.com
QVC.com
Staples.com
Vesync.com
Walmart.com
Wayfair.com
Wellbots.com
Woot.com
