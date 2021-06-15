2 men shot to death in Scarborough on Sunday identified by police

Mohamed Moallim, left, and Daniel Fung were shot and killed in Scarborough Sunday night. (Toronto Police Service - image credit)

Two men who were shot and killed in Scarborough Sunday night have been identified, Toronto police say.

In a news release Monday evening, police identified the victims as Daniel Fung, 25, and Mohamed Moallim, both of Toronto.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the area around Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive for reports that multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Post mortem examinations are scheduled to take place on Tuesday..

Police said three people were taken into custody at the time of the shooting, but their arrests are not related to the homicide investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.