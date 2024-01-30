2 Men Rescued in Gulf of Mexico By Carnival Cruise Ship After Their Boat Sinks

The men were stranded off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, and used a kayak to stay afloat

Carnival Photo of rescue mission as it took place on Monday

Two men stranded in the Gulf of Mexico will live to see another day after being rescued by a Carnival Cruise Line ship on Monday.

The company announced in a press release that staff on the Carnival Jubilee spotted the men off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico. The men became stranded in the open water after their boat sunk, causing them to rely on a kayak to stay afloat.

According to the press release, the ship's team and the Carnival's Fleet Operation Center staff in Miami contacted Mexican Navy officials to arrange a transfer, which was completed shortly after the rescue.

The men's identities have not been released. PEOPLE has reached out to Carnival Cruise Line for comment.

Carnival Photo provided by Carnival Cruise Line

The ship departed from Galveston, Texas, and is set to continue its regular travel itinerary by visiting Mahogany Bay, Roatan, in Honduras on Tuesday.

It offers week-long Western Caribbean voyages and was first introduced by Carnival Cruise Line in December. It can "accommodate approximately 6,400 guests at full capacity, plus 1,750 crew," according to a news release.

"Carnival Jubilee is the fifth additional ship we've welcomed into our fleet since 2021 and an integral part of our growth strategy," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement included in the release. "This ship will bring our most dynamic offering of fun to one of our most popular homeports and will be a great addition to our plans to remain the number one cruise line in Galveston."

Carnival Photo from rescue mission provided by Carnival Cruise Line

"From the thrill of the roller coaster, BOLT, to a piece of paradise at the Serenity retreat, and so much more, we're delivering a new level of fun for our guests sailing from Galveston that will complement our current and upcoming operations there," her statement added.



On Friday, three teen males were also rescued from the Gulf of Mexico by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

"They were in a small aluminum boat in which their motor had stopped working. The teens were transferred to the Sheriff's boat and their boat was towed to the Sabine Pass boat ramp," the Texas-based department said in an update on Facebook.



