2 men charged with attempted murder after attack on homeless man in Kelowna

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a homeless man in Kelowna, B.C., was allegedly attacked and left in an alley with serious injuries.

Devin Comerford, 19, and Zackary Gaubert, 21, were charged after being arrested Friday, Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

Police said both men have been released on "significant" conditions for future court dates.

The alleged crime took place early March 2 in downtown Kelowna, police said.

Just after 2:45 a.m. PT, officers were called to Lawrence Avenue between Water and Abbott streets, where they found the severely injured victim in an alley. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Kelowna RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and they ask anyone with information to call them at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.