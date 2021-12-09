2 men charged with attempted murder after man shot multiple times on Muskoday FN: RCMP

Two men are facing many charges after a man was shot multiple times at different locations over the course of several hours, according to RCMP. (CBC - image credit)

RCMP have charged two men with attempted murder, among many other offences, after a man was shot multiple times on the Muskoday First Nation.

Police were told on Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. CST that a man had been assaulted by two other men and had suffered gunshot wounds, according to an RCMP news release.

After investigating, police determined that the man had been shot multiple times and at different locations on the Muskoday First Nation over the course of several hours.

The victim was eventually able to leave the home where he was being held and sought assistance from a member of the public.

He was then taken to a safe location and EMS were called.

The victim received medical attention for what were described as critical injuries and remains in hospital, according to police.

RCMP found the suspects at a home on the Musokday First Nation the next day and three men were taken into custody without incident.

As a result, two men are facing many charges — including attempted murder, robbery with a firearm and forcible confinement,

The third man was released without charges.

Police are trying to find two stolen vehicles in relation to this investigation:

A grey Dodge Ram 3500 – Saskatchewan plate 835 HVC (picture below)

A black Dodge Ram 1500 Hemi – Saskatchewan plate 848 KXE

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.