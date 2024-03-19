2 Men Charged with Animal Cruelty After Charred Dog Remains Found in Maryland Woods

Authorities said they found seven "charred remains of various dog breeds in what appeared to be a burn pile” during a search of a Maryland property on March 15

Allegany County Detention Center Paul Thomas Baylor III (left) and Justin Uzonna Anabaraonye

Two Maryland men were arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after police found charred dog remains in the woods, authorities said.

The arrests of Paul Thomas Baylor III, 19, and Justin Uzonna Anabaraonye, 18, come after the Allegany County Sheriff's Office was contacted by Allegany County Animal Control on March 12 about an animal cruelty complaint, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

The complaint reportedly included photos of what appeared to be burnt remains of dogs, and an investigation was launched as a result. Authorities did not elaborate on who sent the photos.

On March 15, authorities conducted a search at a location in Cumberland, Md., about 140 miles northwest of Baltimore. During a search of a wooded area on the property, investigators recovered seven “charred remains of various dog breeds in what appeared to be a burn pile,” the statement reads.

Additionally, the skeletal remains of several other dogs were discovered throughout the property grounds, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the state fire marshal’s K9 team was called to the scene and determined that some type of accelerant had been used.

Authorities also said the remains of the seven recovered dogs will be handed over to the Humane Society of the United States to determine the cause of death.

The investigation led to Baylor being charged with four counts of animal cruelty, while Anabaraonye was charged with six counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both men were remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bond review. It’s unclear if the suspects have entered pleas or retained attorneys.



