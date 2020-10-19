2 men charged for 2019 hit-and-run death in Parksville, B.C., on Vancouver Island

Police say two men have been charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of a Vancouver Island man more than a year ago.

Oceanside RCMP said after a "lengthy, complex" investigation, two people have been arrested and charged for the death of a 32-year-old man found dead on a Parksville street in Aug. 2019.

The victim was identified as Spencer Alexander Moore in a 2019 obituary.

In a statement, police said Ryan John Grob, 35, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving, failure to remain at the scene of a collision and obstruction of justice.

Travis Zackery Taylor, 31, has been charged with obstruction of justice. Police allege Taylor was a passenger in the vehicle Grob was driving.

View photos Spencer Alexander Moore- Answers & Justice/Facebook More

Acting detachment commander Sgt. Stephen Rose said the duration of the investigation shows how much effort is required to propose charges to Crown prosecutors.

"I am very pleased with the concerted efforts of our team that has resulted in charges being laid in this matter," Rose said in a statement.

Police previously said the victim was found in the early morning hours of Aug. 24, 2019, on Hirst Avenue at McMillan Street in Parksville, north of Nanaimo.

Police said Taylor has been released on conditions. Grob has been in custody and has a court appearance Monday.

'Amazing son, brother and uncle'

Moore's obituary described him as a "Parksville boy all of his life."

"Spencer grew into a wonderful and much loved young man," the obituary read. "In the short span of 32 years, Spencer touched the lives of many people in such a genuine and loving manner; his loss will be hard to accept."

He was called an "amazing son, brother and uncle" mourned by his father, brother, uncle, aunt, nieces and friends.