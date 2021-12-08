2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Toronto man in May
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 51-year-old Toronto man in May.
Toronto police say were called to the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area on May 24 for a wellbeing check.
That's where officers located Michael Nobel with "obvious signs of trauma."
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, two 26-year-old men were arrested and charged in connection with Nobel's death.
They're scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.