2 Mega Millions tickets in North Carolina won big prizes. Do the winners know?

Two Mega Millions tickets in North Carolina scored top prizes in Friday’s drawing, but the players remained a mystery Saturday, as no one immediately claimed the wins, N.C. lottery officials said.

A player who plunked down $2 for a ticket at a Food Lion in Gaston County won the biggest prize at $1 million, according to a lottery news release.

The ticket matched all five white balls — 10, 24, 48, 51 and 66, officials said.

The Food Lion is on Highland Street in Mount Holly, according to the lottery.

And a ticket bought in Guilford County scored $10,000, officials said. The ticket, purchased through Online Play on NCLottery.com, matched four of the five white balls and the yellow, according to the news release.

Thousands of other players won $2 to $500 in the drawing, officials said.

The million-dollar winner joined two other such winners nationwide, both in California.

And a $3 Mega Millions ticket in South Carolina won $2 million, the largest prize of the night, officials said.

Matching all five white balls beats odds of 1 in 12.6 million, according to the Mega Millions game page on NCLottery.com.

Winners have six months to claim their prizes.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $640 million as an annuity, or $328 million cash, in Tuesday’s drawing, according to the lottery.

$640 million is the seventh-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, officials said.

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot was an even bigger $875 million annuity and $441.9 million in cash. $875 million is the third largest in Powerball history, according to the lottery.

Players can buy Mega Millions and Powerball tickets at lottery retailers, through Online Play and on the lottery app.

Powerball jackpot odds are 1 in 292 million. Odds of a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.