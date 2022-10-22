2 medical workers killed in shooting at Dallas hospital; suspect in custody

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A suspect was in custody after two hospital employees were killed in a shooting inside a Dallas hospital, officials said.

Authorities were called about an active shooter situation at Methodist Dallas Medical Center at about 11 a.m., according to a statement from Methodist Health System. An officer who arrived at the hospital shot and injured the suspect, who was detained, and taken to another hospital.

There is no ongoing threat to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Methodist Health System said in its statement.

"Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy," the Methodist Health System statement reads. "Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family."

The suspect was not identified by Methodist Health System, nor were the victims, and a spokesperson with the Dallas Police Department referred USA TODAY to hospital police. A motive was not immediately released.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Gomez tweeted that the incident was "a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system." He did not elaborate on the connection the shooting had to faults in the criminal justice system.

