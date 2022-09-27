These 2 Ky. towns want to draw adventure seekers. They secured federal grants to do so

Aaron Mudd
·2 min read

As the coal industry declines in Eastern Kentucky and more people leave Appalachia for jobs elsewhere, two small towns are hoping to draw in tourists – and their spending money – to breathe new life into the communities.

McKee in Jackson County and Jenkins in Letcher County are now getting help from the federal government in the form of grants from the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program.

Judy Schmitt, who chairs the McKee Trail Town Committee, said in a news release announcing the federal funding that the town will use the money to enable its transformation.

“We envision Jackson County to be the gateway into the hills of Eastern Kentucky, the Daniel Boone National Forest, The Kentucky Wildlands, the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreational Area and the Warriors Path,” Schmitt stated.

The project, she said, “will help us create jobs, support economic growth and diversification and offer new opportunities for people to connect with the natural beauty in our national forest and community parks.”

McKee is the seat of Jackson County, which has a population of about 1,000 and is nestled in the Daniel Boone National Forest. As a designated Kentucky Trail Town, it boasts direct access to the Warrior’s Path, an ancient game trail trodden by native people, and Sheltowee Trace, Kentucky’s longest trail.

With more than 58,000 acres of the national forest in Jackson County, local officials said they would like to expand opportunities to hike, bike, fish and ride horseback, the news release stated.

Similarly, the community of Jenkins in Letcher County wants to use the funding to improve access to its hiking trails and either clean up or revitalize its downtown district, all in an effort to boost tourism, according to the program’s list of 2022 partner communities.

The U.S. Forest Service did not respond to requests for comment about the grant award amounts placed Monday and Tuesday.

After years characterized by pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions, there’s a boom in adventure tourism that rural communities are hoping to capitalize on.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the economic output of outdoor recreation in 2020 was $689 billion, surpassing industries such as mining, utilities, farming and ranching.

“The economic impact of outdoor recreation near our national forests and grasslands is vital to support health and prosperity in rural America,” U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in the release. “Efforts to reinvigorate main streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program is an important step to help communities realize all the benefits that adjacent national forests and grasslands make possible.”

This story may be updated.

Do you have a question about recreation in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out Our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

