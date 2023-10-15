2 killed in early morning Windsor crash where driver appeared to be evading police, SIU says

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a deadly crash in downtown Windsor early Sunday morning. (Dax Melmer/CBC - image credit)

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after an overnight crash in downtown Windsor that killed two people.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning, the SIU said.

Preliminary information suggests Windsor police officers saw a Dodge Charger go through a red light at Park Street and Ouellette Avenue, the SIU said in a media release. Officers tried to stop the Charger but it headed northbound on Ouellette, then eastbound on Riverside Drive East.

At Riverside and Glengarry Avenue, near the Caesars Windsor casino, the Charger collided with a minivan and an SUV.

The SIU says one of the four people in the Charger — a 19-year-old man — was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to hospital, and one of them — a 17-year-old male — died in hospital.

The SIU says an occupant in the SUV was taken to hospital, but "the nature of the injuries is being confirmed."

Post-mortems are scheduled for Monday in London. The SIU says four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist are assigned to the case.

Windsor police first tweeted about the crash at 2:25 a.m., saying the area was closed.

They tweeted again at 7:22 a.m., saying the SIU had invoked its mandate after a "serious vehicle collision." Police also said they weren't able to comment on the incident, and directed inquiries to the SIU.

The SIU is asking anyone with information, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or reach out online.

