2 killed, 5 sent to hospital in crash north of Edmonton

Two people were killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 north of Nestow Alta., approximately 75 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Westlock RCMP were called to the crash around 2:45 p.m. A truck travelling north collided with an SUV travelling south, according to a police news release.

Police say the truck appeared to have crossed into opposing traffic.

Two women inside the SUV were declared dead at the scene while a third occupant was taken to hospital. Four occupants of the truck were taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

