2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Southern California park, authorities say

2 people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting Sunday during a car show at a park in Southern California, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at Peck Park in San Pedro, California, about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Seven people were shot in total, authorities said, and five remained in the hospital Sunday night being treated for various injuries.

According to the police, no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police also said they do not know how many firearms or shooters were involved.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted it wasn’t an active shooter situation but provided no more information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Pedro Peck Park shooting: 2 dead and 5 injured after gunfire