2 killed, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia, shooting; university students among victims

Two people were killed and five others were injured, including several college students, in a shooting early Sunday in Norfolk, Virginia, authorities said.

Norfolk Police responded to reports of gunshots near Old Dominion University just after midnight Sunday morning and discovered four men and three women with gunshot wounds, according to authorities. The shooting victims were all taken to the hospital, where two died.

Authorities identified the victims who died as 25-year-old Zabre Miller and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight.

Among the other victims were students at nearby Norfolk State University, according to a tweet from the university.

"Initial indications are that our students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party," the university wrote in an Instagram post that noted the shooting occurred off-campus.

#NPDNews. Norfolk Police investigating early morning shooting on Killam Avenue. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/4kxFoy4kxU



Anyone with information about this shooting can submit an ANONYMOUS tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 https://t.co/qVeZCIp6Vk — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 4, 2022

Police have not released any information on a motive or suspects.

The shooting was among many incidents of gun violence in the U.S. this weekend.

A separate shooting occurred on-campus at Delaware State University, where two students were injured early Saturday morning. In Capitol Heights, Maryland, a Saturday evening shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store left a 15-year-old boy dead and three other people injured, according to police.

Contributing: The Delaware News Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Norfolk, Virginia shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured