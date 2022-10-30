2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Covina house party

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Covina early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. on the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff's department said.

Homicide investigators learned that there was a house party. One person attending the party fired at others, then fled, authorities said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The two wounded men are receiving medical treatment and are in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.