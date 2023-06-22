2 Kansas City cops taken to hospital after patrol car crashes in downtown traffic

Two Kansas City police officers driving through downtown to an emergency call crashed their patrol vehicle into a sedan and an SUV and were taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday.

Both officers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a written statement from the Kansas City Police Department. Two other drivers involved were not injured, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 5:27 p.m. near Truman Road and Oak Street. Investigators determined the two-person patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens on when the officer drove through a red light, headed north on Oak toward the reported emergency.

After entering the intersection, police said, the patrol vehicle struck a sedan that was headed westbound. Both vehicles continued north and struck an SUV that was also westbound on Truman.

Police said the officers were in stable condition at the hospital Wednesday night. An investigation of the crash was ongoing.