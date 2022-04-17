2 juveniles killed, 9 others injured when gunfire erupts at a house party in Pittsburgh

Susan Miller, USA TODAY
·2 min read
A lone sneaker lies near a short-term rental property where police say a shooting took place in Pittsburgh early morning, April 17, 2022.
Two young people were killed and at least nine others were injured when gunfire tore through a party at a short-term rental property in Pittsburgh early Sunday morning, police said.

More than 200 people were inside the Airbnb rental when the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m., many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said.

At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including the two male victims who died at the hospital, police said.

"As responding units arrived on scene, additional shots were being registered in the immediate vicinity and several young people were observed fleeing the area on foot and by vehicle from an AirBnB property that had been rented on Suismon Street at Madison Avenue," Pittsburgh's Public Safety Department said in a statement.

As many as 50 rounds were fired inside the property, and shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, police said. Some partygoers apparently jumped out the windows to flee the gunfire, suffering broken bones and lacerations when they fell, according to the statement.

Several more shots were fired outside the home, police said, and officials were processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes that stretched across several blocks.

The Easter morning incident came hours after a shooting at a packed Columbia, South Carolina, shopping mall triggered panic and chaos and left at least 14 people injured.

In 2018, a gunman burst into a Pittsburgh synagogue shouting "All Jews must die" before killing 11 worshippers and wounding six others.

The shooting at the Jewish Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood during a baby-naming ceremony shocked the nation.

Sunday's shooting occurred in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood, also known as Deutschtown, on the city's North Side.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2 killed, 9 injured in shooting at Pittsburgh house party

