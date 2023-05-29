2 inmates escape from Mississippi jail weeks after 4 others broke out from same facility

Two inmates allegedly escaped from a Mississippi jail on Monday, just weeks after four others broke out from the same facility.

Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring were both found missing during Monday morning’s headcount at the Raymond Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office in Hinds County, which encompasses Jackson.

It was not immediately clear how they escaped. The sheriff's office said there was a "breach in the facility."

PHOTO: Michael Lewis, 31, and Joseph Spring, 31, were both missing from the Raymond Detention Center during May 29, 2023 morning’s official headcount. (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

Weeks earlier, on April 21, four other men broke out of the same jail by escaping through the roof. Two of those detainees were apprehended, one was killed in a shootout with law enforcement and the fourth was found dead in a car in New Orleans.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

