2 injured in unrelated shootings Friday night in north Fort Worth, police say

Two people were injured in unrelated shootings on the north side of Fort Worth on Friday night, police said.

Fort Worth officers responded to the 6600 block of Fossil Bluff Drive around 8:40 p.m. regarding a shooting call. They found a woman with a gunshot wound, officials said. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police call log, the address where the shooting occurred is a shopping center at 6618 Fossil Bluff Drive.

There are no suspects in custody, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. officers found a man with gunshot wounds, police said. The other shooting occurred at an apartment complex located in the 3600 block of Steward Gardens Way, according to the police call log.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.