2 Injured in Shooting Outside Kansas City High School Weeks After Super Bowl Parade Tragedy

The victims are a student at North Kansas City High School and an adult not affiliated with the district

KMBC 9 Scene of Saturday shooting outside of North Kansas City High School.

A child and an adult were injured during a shooting at a local Missouri high school this weekend, authorities said.

During a basketball game at North Kansas City High School on Saturday, two Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies working the game heard shots fired and "discovered a crime scene" that included a wounded victim outside the school, North Kansas City Police told reporters on Saturday night, perFox 4.

According to a Sunday afternoon update from North Kansas City on X (formerly Twitter), two victims have since been identified in the "active and ongoing investigation." One is a student at the high school who had "non-life threatening injuries" and was listed in stable condition. The other victim, an adult "not affiliated" with the school district, has been listed in stable condition as well. Both victims were taken to local hospitals, police said.

"We are shocked and saddened by the events at NKC High School this evening. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, along with our Hornet families, those visiting NKCHS, and our friends, neighbors, and the entire NKC community," the city shared in a statement on social media, encouraging those with information on the shooting to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers.

Getty Crime scene tape

According to The Kansas City Star, both victims were initially listed in critical condition Saturday night, following the game between North Kansas City and Staley high schools' basketball teams. The outlet noted that the adult victim was found at the entrance to the school's football field and witnesses said they saw a person running from the scene.

North Kansas City Police and North Kansas City Schools did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for more information on Sunday.

"We appreciate the community’s support as we continue our investigative work to bring forward a successful conclusion to this senseless act of violence," the city shared in an additional statement on X.

"We will continue to work with the NKC School District to ensure that students will return to school tomorrow with the proper support. Our thoughts are with everyone involved, especially our Hornet families, and our friends, neighbors, and the entire NKC community," the statement concluded.

Per CNN, the district revealed that the shooting happened outside of the east side of the high school and guests were asked to stay inside as law enforcement responded. Someone who was inside of the game told KMBC that the match-up was standing-room only, as it was a rivalry game, and that people started running after the shooting.

On Saturday night, police told reporters that they were reviewing footage and that the investigation would be a "group effort" between multiple agencies. They also said that they did not know how many people were around the crime scene at the time or how many suspects were involved.

"Again, we're watching video trying to figure out who was involved," Police Sgt. Christopher Kimmel said. "I think we do have some witnesses that we are currently trying to interview, gather some information from. As soon as we get that information, we'll put it out."

The shooting comes over two weeks after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade, where one woman was killed and 22 people were injured.



