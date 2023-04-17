2 injured as grain cars, locomotives derail in train crash in Chico, authorities say

Two people were injured on Sunday when a train in motion struck a stationary train in Wise County, authorities said.

About 15 grain cars and three locomotives derailed in the crash about 7 p.m. near County Road 1540 in Chico, according to the Wise County Office of Emergency Management.

A southbound Union Pacific train struck an unoccupied train parked in a siding, an area that is similar to a passing lane on a street.

One of the injured people was taken in a helicopter to a hospital. The other was taken in an ambulance to a hospital.

No hazardous materials were involved, according to the emergency management office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.