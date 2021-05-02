2 Indiana High School Students Killed in Car Crash on Their Way to Prom Together
Two high school students from Indiana died in a car crash on their way to the senior prom on Saturday.
Hamilton Heights High School senior Kalen Hart and her prom date, Lendon Byram, a student at Cathedral High School, were both killed in the crash. The news was confirmed in a Facebook post on Saturday by Derek Arrowood, the superintendent of Hamilton Heights School Corporation.
"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we have been informed that two students involved in this accident died from their injuries," Arrowood said.
The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. local time in Arcadia, about 40 miles north of Indianapolis. Hart and Byram were both found dead once officers arrived.
According to the Indiana Star, Byram was driving the vehicle and Hart was the front-seat passenger. Two other students were in the backseat of the car but were not injured in the accident.
The victims' ages were not revealed.
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart we share the passing of Lendon Byram '22. Cathedral will have counselors and members of our faith-based community on our athletic/football practice field Sunday at 1 p.m. to gather, grieve, and pray. Rest in peace, Lendon. pic.twitter.com/UcwbAR5UDh
— Cathedral HS (@GoCathedral) May 2, 2021
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
According to CNN, sheriff's spokesperson Ryan McClain said that drugs or alcohol do not seem to be involved in the cause.
HHSC canceled prom activities after the fatal crash. The school is now offering grief counselors to all students and staff, HSSC said on Facebook.
"Grief is personal and everyone experiences and processes loss and trauma differently," the school said in a statement. "This is an unimaginable loss for these families and our school community."
RELATED: New Jersey Father Dies of Cancer Months After Wife and Son Drowned
WTHR/YouTube
Hart's mother, Jody Bartrom Conaway, shared a fundraiser on Facebook that is seeking $15,000 to cover Hart's funeral and burial expenses. As of Sunday afternoon, over $13,000 has been raised.
"Anything you can give is greatly appreciated," Bartrom Conaway wrote. "No parent should ever have to bury their child."