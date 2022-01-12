2 Idaho Democrats test positive for COVID-19 after third day of legislative session

Two Idaho lawmakers, who have been attending meetings both at the Statehouse and elsewhere, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

Rep. John Gannon and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, both Boise Democrats, learned of their test results Wednesday, according to a news release from Olivia Heersink, spokesperson for the House and Senate Democrats. The legislators were testing as a precaution, Heersink said.

After learning about their results, they “promptly left the Statehouse.”

“Both are at home now, and wore masks while at the Capitol this week,” Heersink said in an emailed statement. “Individuals who were in close contact have been notified and will get tested.”

Heersink told the Idaho Statesman by email that neither Gannon nor Ward-Engelking had symptoms when they were tested.

Both lawmakers attended meetings at the Capitol this week. The legislative session kicked off Monday.

Additionally, Gannon spoke Tuesday night before the Boise City Council during a public hearing on a short-term rental ordinance. He was in the council’s chambers for multiple hours, during which he was seen talking to other attendees and a couple council members.

Last year, the Legislature shut down for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak, when at least six lawmakers tested positive for the virus in one week. The shutdown cost taxpayers $318,000.

Most Idaho legislators do not wear masks, a measure recommended by medical experts to minimize the spread of the virus.

Boise City Reporter Kyle Land contributed to this report.