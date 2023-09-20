2 groups of protesters gather in Charlottetown over LGBTQ rights in schools

At around 11:30 a.m. AT, protesters bearing signs with different messages starting walking north on Great George Street at the same time. (Alex MacIsaac/CBC - image credit)

Two groups of protesters are gathered outside Province House in downtown Charlottetown, shouting at one another and leading police to shut down the intersection in front of the Cenotaph.

Some people from one protest group are wearing T-shirts that read, "Leave our kids alone," while others held signs with messages like, "Our kids go to school to learn ABC, not LGBTQ2s+" and "Let kids just be kids."

It's part of a widespread protest across Canada that some are calling the "1 Million March for Children," focusing on sexual education and LGBTQ respect policies in schools.

Counter protesters waving Pride flags and holding signs with messages like "Protect trans health care" and "Protect trans kids" gathered at the same location. Many are wearing rainbow clothing and holding large Pride umbrellas.

A counter-protester holding a Pride flag (left) faces some of the people gathered in downtown Charlottetown Wednesday as part of the nationwide '1 Million March for Children.' (Alex MacIsaac/CBC)

At times, people from both groups walked into traffic on nearby Grafton Street, prompting Charlottetown police to shut down the intersection in front of the Cenotaph just after 11 a.m. AT.

Protesters waving signs with varying messages could be seen climbing the fountain, and attempts to give speeches are being drowned out.

As the shouting intensified, the City of Charlottetown posted a message on social media about what was happening.

"We respect the right to peaceful protest and want to reaffirm our support and solidarity with our 2SLGBTQIA+ community," it said. "We are proud of our diversity and inclusion."

Police officers speak to a protesters in downtown Charlottetown on Wednesday. (Alex MacIssac/CBC)

Shortly afterward, all the protesters started moving north on Great George Street, some holding rainbow umbrellas fending off a light rain as other marchers nearby held signs reading "Protect parental rights" and "Stop sexualization agenda."

