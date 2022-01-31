2 Gamecocks headed to this year’s Super Bowl

Ernest Jones’ rookie season will end with a trip to the Super Bowl.

The former South Carolina standout and Los Angeles Rams linebacker earned a spot in the big game with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship.

The Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13. The Bengals rallied to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-21 earlier on Sunday.

Jones was active Sunday after missing the past five games with an ankle injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. He had two tackles in Sunday’s win.

Jones was a third round pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft. He had 61 tackles and two interceptions in 15 games during the regular season.

Jones won’t be the only former Gamecock to play for a Super Bowl team this year. Former Gamecocks running back coach Thomas Brown is the running backs coach for the Rams.

Elliott Fry was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of the season and played in the last game of the regular season. He was placed on the practice squad injury list the following week with a groin injury.

FORMER GAMECOCKS IN RECENT SUPER BOWLS

2022 — Ernest Jones (Los Angeles Rams), Elliott Fry (Cincinnati Bengals - injured reserve)

2021 — Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons (Kansas City Chiefs), Ryan Succop and Kobe Smith (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

2020 — Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers) and Rashad Fenton, Chris Lammons (Kansas City Chiefs)

2019 — Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots)

2018 — Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia Eagles) and Stephon Gilmore (Patriots)

2017 — Patrick DiMarco (Atlanta Falcons)

2016 — Darian Stewart (Denver Broncos)

2015 — Lemuel Jeanpierre (Seattle Seahawks)

2014 — Lemuel Jeanpierre (Seattle Seahawks) and Sidney Rice (Seahawks – injured reserve)

2013 — Emanuel Cook (Baltimore Ravens) and Chris Culliver (San Francisco 49ers)

2010 — Jamar Nesbit (New Orleans Saints)