2 fail in latest Arlington restaurant inspections; 1 repeats failures, low scores

Two restaurants failed in the latest Arlington health inspections, according to city data. One of the restaurants that failed has a history of bad inspections.

There were 90 inspections from March 19 to March 25. There were no closures.

Arlington inspections are based on a 100-point system. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor.

Kowloon Chinese Seafood Restaurant at 100 W. Pioneer Parkway, Suite 146, and Rice Bowl, listed as Tactical Kitchen LLC in city data, at 2800 Forestwood Drive, Suite 120, both failed with scores of 61.

Rice Bowl has failed twice and had two follow-up inspections from 2021 to 2023:

Passed with an 86 without a follow-up on March 8, 2021

Passed with a 73 with a follow-up on March 8, 2022

Failed with a 69 on May 10, 2022

Issued a follow-up on May 12, 2022, no score

Failed with a 61 on March 21, 2023

Three restaurants scored 75 or less:

Kowloon Chinese Seafood, 61

Tactical Kitchen LLC, 61

Tacusa at 2500 Northeast Green Oaks Blvd., Suite 100, 75

Re-inspections are conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less.

Three restaurants had follow-up inspections:

Tacusa, 75

Wendy’s Restaurant at 1197 N. Watson Road, 86

Pei Wei Asian Diner at 4133 S. Cooper St., Suite 307, 96

