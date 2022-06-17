To My 2 Exes Whose Fetuses I Aborted: You're Welcome

Caroline Jones
·6 min read
(Photo: Sarah Maxwell/Folio Art for HuffPost)
(Photo: Sarah Maxwell/Folio Art for HuffPost)

(Photo: Sarah Maxwell/Folio Art for HuffPost)

This article is part of a larger series titled “The End Of Roe.” Head here to read more.

To my two exes who could have been the fathers of my children if I hadn’t had an abortion:

I keep expecting something in the mail every Father’s Day. A tasteful bouquet, some AMC movie vouchers, a 3-dimensional $8.99 collaged Papyrus card that reads, “Thank you for shouldering the major burden of reproductive responsibility and choosing to have an abortion so that we could both move forward with our lives.”

I don’t expect anything big ― just a token of acknowledgment that shows reproductive justice is an essential focus for you. I assume it is your focus not just because the ability to decide when to have a child is an essential human right, but because of the profound positive effect that at least one specific abortion had on each of your lives. In fact, I hope it has become so important that you can’t help but think of me, and justice, and Planned Parenthood’s funding, as the horrors of this nation’s Supreme Court reveal themselves. 

I used to wish that all of my exes would wander a desert island for eternity, whimpering my name. Perhaps as a byproduct of being happily coupled myself, I can now honestly say I am overjoyed that both of you seem to have carved out lovely lives for yourselves, romantically and otherwise ― lives that would’ve been hugely derailed had things gone differently in high school and college, respectively. So I want to take a moment and say that I see you, and I am proud of you. But mostly, you’re welcome for my choice to have abortions. 

I think it’s important that I get acknowledged by each of you individually for what I have done for you, so here’s a little high-level refresher of what you can thank me for. 

Not-baby daddy #1: You have gone on to have a successful career as an actor, a feat that would have been near-impossible if only because of the child support that would have leeched those funds you used to pay for that MFA in theater arts. We would have a 25-year-old child. Let that sink in. Instead, you will likely get to star opposite 25-year-olds for several more decades. The world being a patriarchal cesspool aside, I am truly happy for you. And I feel proud that I did not rob you of your adolescence and your big dreams. 

Not-baby daddy #2: After our on-again-off-again college romance, which was based largely on sharing mix CDs and a passion for historical sociology, you returned to your high school sweetheart and, as far as social media reports, you have been blissfully happy ever since. Thanks to me and the kind staff at Planned Parenthood, there is not a human-shaped reminder of that blip in your epic love story. Mazel tov!

Gifts aside, I want the three of us all to take a moment for gratitude. We are all happily married. We had children when we were ready. This abundance of agency is because of a simple medical procedure that is now under constant attack. As parents, we need to make sure our children also get to have this choice. 

The political utility of understanding abortion as a right of people who have uteruses is important. It is also important that cis men step up and talk about abortion as something that affects them, and something they will fight for. Not in a way that centers cis male experiences ― i.e., please do not actually write thank-you cards, because that might make you seem like a hapless douche. But do stay invested in a way that acknowledges that people do not just end up pregnant by themselves. Everyone benefits from a society where families can be decided on, a society in which we understand abortion for what it is: a necessary medical procedure. 

I hope, as I write this, that we share an insistence on framing this conversation as one of reproductive justice, not merely abortion rights, and I know that we have a lot to learn. For reproductive choice to exist, we must also have opportunities for all pregnant people, regardless of race, class, citizenship or gender, to go down any road they want with the support of social programs, including adoption services, prenatal and postnatal care, paid family leave and state-subsidized child care. All of these are noble, interrelated causes for all of us to focus our energies on. 

I attended a counterprotest for an anti-choice rally where one of the signs read “Men regret the loss of fatherhood.” I cannot tell men what they regret, but my guess is this is a rather rare circumstance, and that a whole lot more men feel the opposite way. It is time for those men (you two included) to show up for reproductive justice. Probably not with a bullhorn, but with your bank accounts and with your bodies.

I am a bit tired, at this point, of the way many people who support abortion rights talk about abortion in hushed tones, earnestly calling it the “hardest decision a woman ever has to make.” Hi, person with a uterus here ― I have made many more difficult decisions in my life than terminating my unwanted pregnancies. Decisions like where to live, what to study, whether I should stay in a relationship, how to earn a living, how to address injustices big and small. I am glad more people are participating in #shoutyourabortion and other campaigns that shift the dialogue and take us off the defensive.

So, instead of being apologetic or defensive for this life-affirming medical care, I am going to be grateful (as I hope you are too). Grateful for the access I had to safe, affordable abortions when I needed them. Grateful for the life I have now. Grateful that I get to choose whether you remain in my life or not, without that decision affecting the life of a child. I am going to be vigilant in my pro-abortion rights stance ― and I know you are too, right? 

So this Father’s Day, or on our abortiversary, cancel that Edible Arrangement and increase your monthly donation to reproductive rights orgs. I don’t expect anything lavish; even a small percentage of what you’d be paying in child support should do. During that free time I gave you by having an abortion, you can volunteer as an escort at abortion clinics. Go to rallies and give out water and sunscreen. Show us that your brand of masculinity is vastly different from the Bretts and the Clarences.

Support people with uteruses. Those of us who have one have been doing it for too long.

Thanks in advance,

Not your baby mama

“Caroline Jones” is the pseudonym of a writer, mom and fluffy dog enthusiast who lives with her planned children and her well-vetted spouse.

Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

More From HuffPost Personal...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Barber-led Nighthawks withstand Growlers' comeback effort for 3rd consecutive win

    Cat Barber poured in 30 points and the Guelph Nighthawks took their third consecutive victory, holding off a strong fourth-quarter effort from the Newfoundland Growlers to win 89-82 on Tuesday in Guelph, Ont. The Nighthawks (4-3), who lost three straight following their season-opening victory against the Scarborough Shooting Stars, had their hands full in the final frame with the Growlers (0-6) making a serious push for their first win. In a first quarter where both sides were able to get into a

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for 2026 World Cup, Edmonton snubbed

    VANCOUVER — The 2026 World Cup is coming to Vancouver and Toronto, but fans in Edmonton will miss out when Canada, the U.S. and Mexico co-host the men's soccer tournament. FIFA announced Thursday that the expanded 48-team tournament will see games played in 16 cities across North America, including Vancouver and Toronto, the American cities of Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and New York/New Jersey. Mexico City, Monterrey a

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad